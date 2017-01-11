Portion of Guthrie Street to close due to demolition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A portion of a road in downtown Louisville will close as crews demolish a building.

Guthrie Street between Third and Fourth Streets will close Thursday as crews demolish the KentuckyOne Health building to make way for a new seven-story apartment complex.



>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Guthrie Street will remain closed through Jan. 17.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.