Charlestown residents sue city over fines

The Pleasant Ridge neighborhood association is suing the city of Charlestown over fines on their properties.



The suit is over $9,000 worth of fines, which the neighborhood association says are illegal and excessive.



The city and neighborhood association had already been battling over aggressive inspections that led to at least one man being evicted from his home due to unsafe living conditions.



They said the fines are for minor infractions that were quickly corrected, like branches in yards.

The suit argues the real goal of the fines is, “to force the association to sell its property to a private developer, which, as part of a plan with the city, intends to demolish Pleasant Ridge, disperse its residents, and build upscale homes for a new class of owners.”



The association is represented by the Institute for Justice, a group from Virginia which focuses on eminent domain cases. The groups lawyers wrote, “it is difficult to overstate the illegality and unconstitutionality of what this $8,950 fine represents.”



The lawsuit is asking for the city’s ordinances to be ruled illegal and the fines ruled unconstitutional as well as additional damages.



