KentuckyOne Health promises shorter ER wait times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KentuckyOne Health is promising shorter wait times at emergency rooms across the state.

The healthcare company has instituted a 30-minute ER Pledge, which it says will cut patients wait times in half.



A nurse will assess patients as they walk in by the severity of their injuries, the more serious the injury, the faster a patient will get in to see the doctor.

“This new process ensures that treatment is received in the fastest way possible, giving patients the compassionate care they need and deserve, in a more efficient manner,” Joe Gilene, president, Jewish Hospital and downtown market leader for KentuckyOne Health, said in a press release.



KentuckyOne operates three hospitals in Louisville, Sts. Mary and Elizabeth, UofL and Jewish.

