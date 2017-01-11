New bill to ban sex with cats and dogs in KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky is just one of a handful of states in the United States that doesn't have a law against having sex with animals. However, House Representative Wesley Morgan plans to change that with a bill he introduced last week.



House Bill 143 would criminalize the sexual assault of a dog or cat.



Dee Robinson, the Administrator for the Kentucky Citizens Against Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence, drafted the legislation with the goal of connecting animal abuse and human abuse.

Her group found that batters who commit pet abuse have higher rates of physical and sexual violence. They also discovered that domestic pets are most often abused.



Robinson said the bill was never meant to exclude livestock animals.

“It was meant to concentrate on domestic pets because they are the ones that are so associated with the heinous crimes that involve children interchangeably,” Robinson said. “Sexual deviants use them interchangeably for their own perverted pleasures.”



Although the bill does not include other animals, sponsors are welcoming any amendments that would add that.



