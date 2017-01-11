Healing Place demolition underway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Construction is underway on a multi-million dollar renovation project at the Healing Place men's campus in downtown Louisville.

Phase one of the $29 million project calls for demolition of the administration building and construction of the first wing of a new four story facility.



The Healing Place said this project could not have come at a better time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Heroin epidemic forcing expansion of addiction recovery center

Jay Davidson, with The Healing Place, said, "Not realizing that we would be in such high demand for our services because of the heroin and opioid epidemic that we are now facing in this community. So construction of this new facility is going to be a small step toward meeting that demand that we see everyday."



A new administration building will be built at the corner of 11th and Market streets.



The expansion, which will add 200 beds to the facility, is set to be complete in 2 years.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.