Man found stabbed to death in Louisville's first homicide of 2017

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The stabbing victim was found outside the Park Hill housing complex. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News) The stabbing victim was found outside the Park Hill housing complex. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was arrested early Thursday morning following Louisville's first homicide of 2017.

Police were called about 1 a.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of South 11th Street where they found a man who had been stabbed to death. Investigators said the victim was discovered outside the Park Hill housing complex.

The relationship between the victim and suspect is not clear, but police said the stabbing appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The victim is believed to be in his thirties.

Names have not been released.

