Metro's first 2017 murder happens at family birthday party

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a year that broke the record for the number of lives lost to violence, 2017 would go eleven days without such a death. That ended around 12:45 a.m. Thursday during what was supposed to be a celebration of lives.

"It's just hurtful to hear a loved one gone, on another loved one's birthday," said Diniecia Johnson, a neighbor. "And then your birthday's coming up in the next week."

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Johnson knew Antoine Pearson as Big Man, a teddy bear so that that she had to crane her neck to go eye-to-eye with him. Family members refer to him as Fatz, a man trying to work out his cocaine run-ins with the law in 2010 to be a good father.

Pearson died in the Parkway Place apartment of his cousin in the 1600 block of South 11th Street. Laquinta Sheree Pearson, 38, has been charged her with his murder.

"We all know that they loved each other and it didn't mean to happen," Johnson said. "It was an accident."

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ New KY bill aims to stop sex with pets

+ Woman hit by LMPD cruiser

+ LMPD opens its doors seeking public input

"We're not going to get into the details as to what took place in the dispute," LMPD Homicide Lt. Emily McKinley during a news media briefing. "Who was there, what was going on."

Johnson said 15 to 20 relatives and friends had attended the party Laquinta Pearson had hosted for her own mother's birthday.

"Lot of tears, lot of family members falling to the ground crying," Johnson said. "I cried a couple of times."

Johnson described the public housing complex as closer-knit than most, especially lately. But her car's front license plate spells out a credo that for many is unwritten code; "let your haters be your motivators, and stay spectators."

"Really, you can't say too much," Johnson explained. "You don't want nothing coming back to you and anything happening to you."

Johnson is set to apply to join LMPD's next class of recruits. She calls it "a chance to make a difference" and to walk her talk for Antoine Pearson's four-year-old son.

"I pray that you grow to be a better man, just like your father was," Johnson said. "And to keep your head up. And I pray for the family."

LaQuinta Pearson is being held at Louisville metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to cover Antoine Pearson's funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.