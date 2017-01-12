UPDATE: Family identifies victim of Louisville Metro's first homicide of 2017

The stabbing victim was found outside the Park Hill housing complex. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder following Louisville's first homicide of 2017.

Police said LaQuinta S. Pearson and the victim, who are cousins, got into a confrontation during a birthday party at Pearson's apartment in the 1600 block of South 11th Street. Pearson, who turned 39 Wednesday, is accused of fatally stabbing her cousin during the party about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Lt. Emily McKinley with the LMPD Homicide Unit said the victim also had a recent birthday, but it's not clear whether the party was for one of them, both of them or someone else.

Family members identified the victim as Antoine Pearson.

Officers at the scene of the crime said they found the victim outside the Park Hill housing complex.

LaQuinta Pearson was taken to Metro Corrections.

Homicide detectives are questioning other people who attended to party to gather more information about what happened.

