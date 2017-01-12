UPDATE: Woman arrested following Louisville's first homicide of 2017

The stabbing victim was found outside the Park Hill housing complex. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder following Louisville's first homicide of 2017.

Police said LaQuinta S. Pearson and the victim, who are cousins, got into a confrontation about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South 11th Street. Pearson is accused of fatally stabbing her cousin during the incident.

Officers at the scene of the crime said they found the victim, a man believed to be in his thirties, outside the Park Hill housing complex.

Pearson was taken to Metro Corrections.

