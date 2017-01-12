Police pull over speeding truck, discover shooting victim behind the wheel

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police officers who stopped a speeding pickup truck early Thursday morning discovered a shooting victim behind the wheel.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the officers pulled over the truck as it traveled eastbound on Chestnut Street at 23rd Street about 12:30 a.m. The driver got out of the vehicle and told the officers he had been shot in the chest.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

Paramedics were called to the scene, and the victim was rushed to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Mitchell said the victim told police he was shot during an altercation with two people at his office in the 2800 block of Chestnut Street where he manages a halfway house.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man found stabbed to death

+ New KY bill aims to stop sex with pets

+ Woman hit by LMPD cruiser

So far, no one has been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.