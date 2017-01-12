Shooting in Russell neighborhood under investigation

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A shooting early Thursday morning caused confusion among police and EMS personnel after the victim was found several blocks from where he was shot.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The victim eventually was located four blocks away at 24th and Chestnut. He told police he walked to that location after he was shot.

The victim, who investigators said did not appear to be from the area, was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

They have not released any suspect information.

