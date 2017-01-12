1 person shot in Jacobs neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting early Thursday in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Wheatmore Drive.

Homicide detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the scene.

Police have not released much information about the shooting, other than to say they do not have any suspect information at this time.

