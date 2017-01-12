'THIS MOMENT BELONGS TO YOU' -- Watch President Trump's inaugura - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'THIS MOMENT BELONGS TO YOU' -- Watch President Trump's inaugural address right now in the app

Donald Trump (Source: NBC News) Donald Trump (Source: NBC News)

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Donald J. Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. He's currently delivering his inaugural address. Watch NBC coverage of the inaugural festivities in Washington by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

