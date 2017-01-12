'THIS MOMENT BELONGS TO YOU' -- Watch President Trump's inaugural address right now in the app

It's a short turnaround this week for UofL basketball.More >>
It's a short turnaround this week for UofL basketball.More >>
Seidler was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree domestic violence assault, and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.More >>
Seidler was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree domestic violence assault, and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.More >>
Transponders are available to drivers who open prepaid RiverLink accounts.More >>
Transponders are available to drivers who open prepaid RiverLink accounts.More >>
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday morning.More >>
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday morning.More >>
The sites will provide federal and state income tax assistance to eligible residents.More >>
The sites will provide federal and state income tax assistance to eligible residents.More >>