WATCH LIVE: NBC coverage of inaugural festivities for Donald J. Trump

A Louisville woman is facing serious repercussions after a tweet about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump.?More >>
A Louisville woman is facing serious repercussions after a tweet about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Business Insider recently surveyed flight attendants about the things fliers do that annoy them the most. How many of these things do you do?More >>
Business Insider recently surveyed flight attendants about the things fliers do that annoy them the most. How many of these things do you do?More >>
For months WAVE 3 News has been reporting about the conditions inside the department's headquarters.More >>
For months WAVE 3 News has been reporting about the conditions inside the department's headquarters.More >>
Former Jefferson County Public School teacher Rachel Bouya was granted shock probation on Thursday.More >>
Former Jefferson County Public School teacher Rachel Bouya was granted shock probation on Thursday.More >>