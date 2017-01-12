Inmate dies one week after prison assault at La Grange reformatory

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A death investigation has been launched after an inmate at the Kentucky State Reformatory died Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, two inmates were involved in a physical altercation at the prison in La Grange on January 4. One of them suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He died of his injuries seven days later.

Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Frankfort is leading the investigation into the incident.

Another inmate from the Kentucky State Reformatory died December 27 after he was shot by a member of the Correction Emergency Response Team during a hostage situation at the prison. Authorities said David Carver had taken a nurse hostage with an improvised weapon. The hostage was not injured.

