Consumers: Samsung washers still dangerous

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two months after Samsung recalled nearly three-million defective washing machines, some consumers say the appliances are still dangerous.

According to a TODAY show investigation by correspondent Jeff Rossen, some of the washing machines in question have shaken so violently they exploded. At least nine people have reported injuries, including one report of a broken jaw.

Samsung promised repairs, but some people who own the defective washers say they company is giving them the run-around.

In a statement to NBC News, Samsung said anyone with questions about the recall should call 1-866-264-5636 or visit samsung.com/us/tlw.

