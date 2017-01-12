Suspect in multiple convenience store robberies arrested

The white Nissan SUV at one of the robbery scenes (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.)

Photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man suspected in a string of armed robberies at convenience stores has been arrested.

Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody January 11. He is charged with four counts of robbery.

The robberies Rivera-Morales is charged with happened at the following locations:

Patela's BP, 7401 New LaGrange Road (Dec. 23)

Speedy Mart, 2338 Lexington Road (Dec. 28)

Boone's Food Mart, 2912 Brownsboro Road (Dec. 30)

Valero, 1035 Zorn Avenue (Jan. 5)

Police in St. Matthews and Louisville Metro had released surveillance photos of a man and the white Nissan SUV he was driving in connection with the robberies. Arrest reports list Rivera-Morales's vehicle as a white 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

