Suspect in multiple convenience store robberies arrested

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales (Source: LMDC) Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales (Source: LMDC)
Photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.) Photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.)
The white Nissan SUV at one of the robbery scenes (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.) The white Nissan SUV at one of the robbery scenes (Source: St. Matthews Police Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man suspected in a string of armed robberies at convenience stores has been arrested.

Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody January 11. He is charged with four counts of robbery.

The robberies Rivera-Morales is charged with happened at the following locations:

  • Patela's BP, 7401 New LaGrange Road (Dec. 23)
  • Speedy Mart, 2338 Lexington Road (Dec. 28)
  • Boone's Food Mart, 2912 Brownsboro Road (Dec. 30) 
  • Valero, 1035 Zorn Avenue (Jan. 5)

Police in St. Matthews and Louisville Metro had released surveillance photos of a man and the white Nissan SUV he was driving in connection with the robberies. Arrest reports list Rivera-Morales's vehicle as a white 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

