Deadly crash closes Taylorsville Road near Spencer-Jefferson line

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash involving five vehicles has killed one person and closed the main road between Louisville and Taylorsville.

The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on KY 155 (Taylorsville Road) near Orchard Plum Creek, in Spencer County about 1 1/2 miles from the Jefferson County line.

Trooper Bernie Napier of the KSP Frankfort post said three commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were involved.

KY 155 will be closed for several hours while the accident investigation and cleanup takes place. Spencer County Sheriff Buddy Stump said drivers should plan to use a different route to get into and out of Spencer County.

