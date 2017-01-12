WAVE 3 News Editorial - January 12, 2017: ACC Football

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will be rocking later this year when the defending national champion Clemson Tigers come to down.

Departing Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Grantham calls the conference he is moving back to the Southeastern Conference the most challenging in the country, but the numbers argue otherwise.

Atlantic Coast Conference teams won 10 of 14 football games this year against the SEC, and six of eight against the Big 10 Conference. The ACC had a better record against the SEC in non-conference games, games against 1-A opponents, fellow Power 5 teams, and bowl games, winning eight of 11, compared to six of 12 for the SEC.



The SEC West Division’s top three teams - Alabama, Auburn, and LSU - won 30 of 40 games this past season, and the ACC East Division's top three teams - Clemson, Louisville, and Florida State - won 33 of 41 and boasted the Heisman trophy winner, and runner up - both game-changing quarterbacks.

Since Louisville joined the conference, the ACC has been the best conference for basketball, baseball, and soccer. It now boasts two of the past four national champions for football, compared to one of the past four for the SEC.

