KY Humane Society opens pet retreat center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Kentucky Humane Society's Sam Swope Pet Retreat is officially open. The retreat center takes in dogs and cats that may have behavioral issues to help them work towards a forever home.



The truth is Rocky, a dog at the KHS shelter, has always been a good boy. He just has a few behavioral challenges to work through.



"He was very fearful of new people, he was growling and lunging at anyone who would pass his kennel," said Kat Rooks, the KHS behavior manager.



Cats and dogs like Rocky who need a little more attention to detail are welcome at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Retreat.

"To see them get to the point where we know they’re going to be loving members of a home, and we know that their people are going to love them and give them the life they deserve, it’s incredible,” Rooks said.



That's what the legendary Sam Swope was all about.



"When this project was presented to him, he took a look at it and he thought this is a wonderful way to get most fragile dogs and cats to get some extra TLC to get a second chance at happiness," said Patti Swope, a board member and daughter of Sam Swope.

The point is to make sure each companion is on the right path to try again no matter how old.



"I never thought I'd see the day when we would take such time and energy and devotion into an 11-year-old pet with health and behavior issues and be able to work through those problems and find them a forever home," Rooks added.



Every pet can be a good boy or a good girl given the chance.



The retreat is located at 5007 Max Ridge Court in Louisville.

