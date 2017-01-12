Jesus and a Job helping jobless become employed

The Kentucky Humane Society's Sam Swope Pet Retreat is officially open. The retreat center takes in dogs and cats that may have behavioral issues to help them work towards a forever home.More >>
The crash happened at 10:45 a.m. on KY 155 (Taylorsville Road) near Orchard Plum Creek, in Spencer County about 1 1/2 miles from the Jefferson County line.More >>
Resilience, directed by accomplished documentary filmmaker James Redford, the son of actor and Oscar-winning director Robert Redford, argues that toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death.More >>
An organization is helping ex-felons and others earn jobs in WAVE Country. Dozens of community leaders joined Reverend Charles Elliott, the leader of Jesus and a Job, in the backyard of a home on S. 22nd Street to help spread their mission.More >>
A range of backgrounds - from local politicians to former inmates - filled the crowd at the meeting. All shared the importance of having a job in order to stay away from violence.More >>
Roundup Melvin Javier Rivera-Morales, 25, of Louisville, was taken into custody January 11.More >>
