Jesus and a Job helping jobless become employed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An organization is helping ex-felons and others earn jobs in WAVE Country.

Dozens of community leaders joined Reverend Charles Elliott, the leader of Jesus and a Job, in the backyard of a home on S. 22nd Street to help spread their mission.

While Elliott, Chief Steve Conrad of the Louisville Metro Police Department and other leaders spoke, workers were tearing down a dilapidated fence. Those individuals have also been helped by Jesus and a Job. A range of backgrounds - from local politicians to former inmates - filled the crowd at the meeting. All shared the importance of having a job in order to stay away from violence.

"You ain't got no job, you can't take care of your family, you don't have no other choice but to do something wrong and it lead into the wrong stuff," Andre Watkins said.

Watkins, who lives in the California neighborhood, said he is a success because of Jesus and a Job.

"Idle hands are the devil's workshop," said David Tandy, a former member of the Louisville Metro Council. "What we want to do is put people to work being active and able, in a position where they can rebuild their neighborhoods."

The renovation of the Kentucky International Convention Center has allowed the Construction Pipeline Program to reopen. The same group provided several jobs during the construction of the KFC Yum! Center.

To learn more about those jobs, visit the Louisville Urban League headquarters at 1535 W. Broadway.

