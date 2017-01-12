Free Film Screening: Documentary links toxic childhood stress to biological condition

Six free screenings and community discussions will be held between Jan. 19 and March 2.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dangerous biological syndrome caused by abuse, neglect and other adverse experiences during childhood is the subject of new documentary film that's set for a free screening in Louisville at the next WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets event.

Resilience, directed by accomplished documentary filmmaker James Redford, the son of actor and Oscar-winning director Robert Redford, argues that toxic stress can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death.

The film chronicles a movement that is determined to fight back, showing how some in pediatrics, education, and social welfare are using cutting-edge science and field-tested therapies to try to protect children from the insidious effects of toxic stress - and the dark legacy of a childhood that no child would choose.

WAVE 3 NEWS, C.E. and S. Foundation, Humana Foundation, KentuckyOne Health, The Bounce Coalition, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office have so far this year sponsored several free screenings and community conversations about Resilience. Although the screenings are free, organizers ask that those wishing to attend RSVP at the website at this link.

The next and final screening will include a panel discussion geared toward particular interest groups; however, all events are open the community and may be attended by those outside these fields of interest. Light food and beverages will be served prior to the screening:

Thursday, March 2 - WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets event

Spirit Filled New Life Ministries

4936 Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville

Taking Back Your Streets event begins at 6 p.m., screening begins at 7 p.m.

This Resilience screening and panel discussion are for parents and families and those in the faith-based community.

Click here for more information about Resilience.

Click here to learn more about WAVE 3 News' Taking Back Your Streets initiative.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.