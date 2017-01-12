SWAT respond to situation South Louisville

LMPD and several other law enforcement agencies are on the scene (Source: Steven Richard/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are responded to what they thought was a subject barricaded in South Louisville on Thursday.

The house was determined to be vacant.

The scene is at the corner of Rodman Street and Winkler Avenue.

The situation started at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. SWAT was involved, and a witness told WAVE 3 News they saw FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals at the scene.

