Students protest principal's reassignment

Hundreds of students walked out of Madison Consolidated High School in protest of the reassignment of Principal Kevin Yancey. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - Hundreds of students walked out of Madison Consolidated High School in protest of the reassignment of Principal Kevin Yancey.

At Wednesday's School Board meeting, Yancey was reassigned to a new role as Alumni Relations & Community Outreach coordinator.

Parents and students are distraught over the decision and said Yancey not only inspired students, but spent his personal time trying to make the high school a better place.

"There's a lot of pride and tradition in this school," parent Robert Stone said. "Mr. Yancey gets that. He knows what the people want and love, and he cares about this school."

"He eats lunch with the students, he even picks up trash outside the school," Rosalin Childress, who has two grandchildren at the school, said.

WAVE 3 News had an interview scheduled with Communications coordinator Ashley Schutte but were then told Schutte was no longer available and handed the following statement:

"In a joint statement, the Board of School Trustees and Superintendent Dr. Ginger Bolinger have announced Mr. Kevin Yancey as the new Alumni Relations & Community Outreach Coordinator for Madison Consolidated Schools.

"We are very excited about this new district-level position. Mr. Yancey brings a special blend of talents to this role, has great relationships with a number of alumni throughout our region, and appreciates the potential of what these types of relationships could mean for our district. Over the last two years, our vision and expectations for this initiative have developed to a point where we felt in order to do it effectively, we needed full-time focus" shared Bolinger. "We appreciate the world Mr. Yancey has done while at MCHS, and we see this as an opportunity to further develop his strengths while simultaneously focusing on building a long-term endowment for Madison consolidated Schools."

The transition to this new role will be determined at a later date."

There's currently a petition with 1500 signature asking for the removal of Ginger Bollinger.

A call to Bollinger and the school board president was not returned.

