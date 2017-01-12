LMAS helps WAVE Country Champion to adopt cats

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of our former WAVE Country Champions got some help Thursday from Louisville Metro Animal Services.



We first introduced you to Miss Dixie Corcoran in December of 2016. For the last several years, she has been rescuing cats from the Russell neighborhood. She uses one house she owns just for the cats. She currently has 46.



“All the rooms have the cats, every single room. It’s sectioned off to how they get along. If they can adapt, then they stay in that area,” Miss Dixie said.



Miss Dixie uses her own money to get them spayed and neutered, and to make sure their medical needs are met. A friend assists her by buying litter and food.



Miss Dixie’s ultimate goal has been to find loving, forever homes for all of the cats.



On Thursday LMAS went to her home and took 11 cats that they hope will be adopted.

PREVIOUS STORY: WAVE Country Champion: Woman uses home to save animals in need

“We just want to help her get cats off her hands so can find way into good homes quickly and so she has little less expense incurring each month,” Erica Coghill, with LMAS, said.



Coghill said this isn’t something LMAS typically does. But they were so impressed Miss Dixie’s operation and her devotion to the cats that they offered to step in.



Miss Dixie is also grateful for the assistance given by those who were touched by the original story. Donations have been made to bring down her veterinary bill.

If you would like to help her or adopt a cat, go to the Facebook page “Pit Bulls of St. Francis.”

You can also donate to a GoFundMe account for Dixie by clicking here.



Want to nominate someone to be a WAVE Country champ? Click here to do so.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.