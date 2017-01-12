Louisville Bats get new scoreboard

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Baseball season is right around the corner, and the Louisville Bats will have a new scoreboard.

Construction is underway on the new high-definition scoreboard.

Officials say it should be up and operational before the Reds exhibition game on Friday, March 31.

“This new scoreboard will bring the best premiere graphics and HD content the industry has to offer to Louisville Bats fans,” Vice President of Stadium Operations Scott Shoemaker said. “Our fans will be very happy with this new enhancement for their in-game experiences. It is very important to us to create a great atmosphere for the young and old when they are guests here at the ballpark. As we move into the future we want to keep things fresh and up-to-date so that our guests can continue to create memories with their family and friends”

The new scoreboard will measure 30 feet wide and 36 feet high.

