Inpatient psychiatry unit gets $5M upgrade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A major overhaul is in the works for the University of Louisville Hospital's Inpatient Psychiatry Unit.

The unit is moving to the third floor of the Ambulatory Care Building, located across the street from the main hospital.



The unit treats psychiatric disorders such as bipolar disorder, psychosis, depression and schizophrenia.

The $5 million upgrade is designed to improve care and brings more than 4,000 square feet more space for the unit.



In addition to the remodeled common areas and amenities for families of patients, 20 private rooms will also be added.

University of Louisville Hospital Interim President Charles Neumann said, “This is a big change from our old facility. It's an important element for both privacy and security.”



Other improvements include specially trained plain-clothes security.



In-house patients begin moving in next week.

