Flu now widespread in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four people have died this flu season and now the state is in widespread flu status. Two deaths came just last week.

The warning to anyone who hasn't gotten a flu shot: Get one now. Last year Kentucky's flu season peak didn't hit until March, that's why the push is on to try and get more people the vaccine.

WAVE 3 News talked to Dr. Forest Arnold, an Infectious Disease Specialist with University of Louisville Physicians.

"We've seen 28 cases within the last week." Arnold said.

Those are just the confirmed flu cases in the Commonwealth, as many go unreported.

Kentucky is now one of 12 states on widespread flu status. The state has 15 flu regions, if over half have confirmed flu cases then status moves to widespread.

" If people would get their shots, the theory is, we would get less influenza." Arnold said.

He adds, If you haven't gotten the shot yet, you should. While many think a bad cold or sinus infection is the flu, it isn't says Arnold.

He says besides symptoms like headache, runny nose, coughing, sore throat and fever, flu brings other severe symptoms.

"Extreme weakness and fatigue such that the only time you're going to be getting out of bed is to use the bathroom and maybe get a little bit to eat," Arnold said. "It takes several days to recover. "

There are different strains, but the flu vaccine likely covers what's going around in Kentucky, explained Dr. Connie White, Sr Commissioner with the Kentucky Department of Health.

"41 percent of what we're seeing in Kentucky right now, is called subtype AH3, but it is one of the flu subtypes covered by the flu vaccine," White said.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the vaccine. Young children, pregnant women, those over 50 and those with chronic health conditions are at high risk for complications.

White says, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services' Secretary Vicki Yates Brown Glisson has it right when she says get the shot and apply common sense.

"Secretary Glisson, I love the quote from her ," White said "Follow the advice your parents gave you, wash your hands frequently. If you're sick, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and stay home if you're sick."

The nasal spray vaccine is not effective or available. But it's easy to get the flu shot, you can go to a doctor’s office, health department, and lots of store pharmacies offer the shot like Target and Walgreens. Health officials say It takes about two weeks to be effective, so you should definitely get the vaccine as soon as possible.

