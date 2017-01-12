HI-Five Doughnuts opens storefront - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HI-Five Doughnuts opens storefront

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The new storefront is in Butchertown. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The new storefront is in Butchertown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After years as a successful food truck, Hi-Five Doughnuts officially opened its brick and mortar location today.

The owners built their food truck in 2014 with the goal of opening a storefront.

Three years later, the shop is open off east Main Street in Butchertown.

If you'd like to indulge, this is the place to go. Customers can customize their own sweet treat.

Some of their favorite flavors include the Kentucky Fried Buttermilk Chicken Doughnut,or the Bourbon Caramel with Bacon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

