Copy-Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week:  

1. Tune into WAVE 3 News Friday at 5:30 p.m. for a special announcement about our own Dawne Gee.

2. An Evansville principal provides a refuge for his students without a warm meal to eat or safe place to go on snow days.

3. Skiers in West gleefully take advantage of deep snow.

4. Local organizations are working together to end young adult homelessness.

5. Be sure to check out the great pictures our viewers from all over WAVE Country sent of yesterday's snow storms.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

