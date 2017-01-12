Neighbors on Cane Run Rd say homeless are causing issues near their homes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors on Cane Run Road say a group of people have moved into the woods near their home.

At first the trash was an issue then, two break-ins in eight days happened to Adam Elzy’s property. Neighbors want the those living in the woods to find a new home.

“We haven't had this problem 15 years and all of sudden they moved in and now they are hitting us hard,” Elzy said.

Adam Elzy's family owns property off Cane Run Road. In the woods behind his house and garage there are mattresses, clothing, and trash.

“They are living underneath the bridge and now they are starting to come up on our property,” Elzy said

Elzy’s garage and home have been broken into two times. He has not been there when it happened but he has his suspicions.

Louisville Metro Police Department says they are still investigating both cases of burglary.

“If Louisville could get the homeless out of the woods, they have been here for over a year,” Elzy said.

Doing a Google map search for homeless shelters in the area does not come up with any options in Southwest Louisville.

“You know most of the homeless services, most are downtown,” Brenda Mattingly said.

Mattingly is with Southwest Community Ministries and says her organization does what they can to prevent people from becoming homeless. But once someone is looking for shelter they are referred to the Coalition for the Homeless.

“Southwest Louisville is the third-poorest part of Louisville, so there is a lot of need,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly says local churches do what they can to help, but there is not a stable homeless shelter in the area.

With his home being broken into and people living in the woods people like Elzy just do not feel safe.

“If you go up underneath the bridge there is clothes, needles, beds, you name it,” Elzy said.

Southwest Community Ministries does offer transportation options for those who need to get to the Coalition for the Homeless.

Looking up crime reports on Cane Run Road there have been three other theft reports in the past six months.



