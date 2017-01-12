New Oldham Co. EMS station opens - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

New Oldham Co. EMS station opens

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
The station is approximately 10,800 square feet and can hold eight ambulances. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The station is approximately 10,800 square feet and can hold eight ambulances. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) – The ribbon was cut to celebrate a new building for emergency services on Thursday.

An open house and christening ceremony was held Thursday for the new Oldham County EMS station.

The station, located at 1101 New Moody Lane, is approximately 10,800 square feet and can hold eight ambulances.

The building also houses a kitchen, office space, storage and training room.

The new building is also eco-friendly and features energy efficient techniques throughout.

