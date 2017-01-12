Trial date set for detective charged with prostitution, official misconduct

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department detective accused of paying for sex with escorts on numerous occasions is taking the case to trial.

Dustin Henke is charged with solicitation of prostitution and official misconduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Henke met with and engaged in sexual conduct with an escort in exchange for cash multiple times on or between Nov. 1, 2015 and April 30, 2016.

Henke was placed on administrative reassignment in October of 2016.

On Thursday, Henke was represented by an attorney during a scheduled court appearance.

A judge set a pretrial date of Feb. 23 and booked three days for a trial beginning on May 10.

