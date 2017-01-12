IN abduction, molestation suspect captured in OR after eluding police for 18 years

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) – An Indiana man who made the FBI’s most wanted list after he was charged with abducting and molesting a 10-year-old girl is now in police custody.

Charley Hollin, who had been on the run from Jackson County, Indiana since 2000, is now behind bars in Oregon, according to the Associated Press.

Police said on Jan. 10, 1999 Hollin approached a 10-year-old girl outside of her gymnastics class at Girls, Inc. in Seymour and forced her into his car at knifepoint where he molested her.



Hollin then dropped the girl off on the side of the road naked in the freezing cold.



But as he drove away police said he made a mistake. He tossed the little girl's clothes out of the car and he also threw out his own jacket.

The items in the pocket led police straight to Hollin.



Hollin was indicted in 2000 for kidnapping and child molestation, but skipped town.



In 2007 a federal indictment was issued for Hollin for fleeing prosecution.

FBI Special Agent Christopher Allen told WAVE 3 News Hollin had worked as a special investigator.

“Not only did he know techniques to disguise himself, he also knew techniques to disguise his background such as using an address, social security number, date of birth that aren't associated with him,” Allen said.



The U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to release more information about Hollin's capture at a news conference in Seymour on Friday.

