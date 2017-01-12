IN abduction, molestation suspect captured in OR after eluding police for 18 years

Charley Hollin was wanted for the 1999 kidnapping and rape a 10-year-old girl in Seymour, Indiana. He was arrested in Salem, Oregon this week after 18 years on the run.More >>
Charley Hollin was wanted for the 1999 kidnapping and rape a 10-year-old girl in Seymour, Indiana. He was arrested in Salem, Oregon this week after 18 years on the run.More >>
Charley Hollin, who had been on the run from Jackson County, Indiana since 2000, is now behind bars in Oregon.More >>
Charley Hollin, who had been on the run from Jackson County, Indiana since 2000, is now behind bars in Oregon.More >>
Fort Knox for official purposes will no longer accept Kentucky drivers licenses and state ID cards at the end of the month.More >>
Fort Knox for official purposes will no longer accept Kentucky drivers licenses and state ID cards at the end of the month.More >>
Indiana State Police said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to an address in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.More >>
Indiana State Police said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to an address in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.More >>
We have a very touchy forecast over the next 48 hours. No major weather events are expected, but even minor issues with freezing temperatures can lead to headaches.More >>
We have a very touchy forecast over the next 48 hours. No major weather events are expected, but even minor issues with freezing temperatures can lead to headaches.More >>