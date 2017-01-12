Long-time radio, TV personality Milton Metz dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Milton Metz, a long-time WAVE Country television personality and radio host, has died.

He was 95 years old.

In 1959 Metz hosted his own radio show on 840 WHAS called “Metz Here,” which ran until 1993.

Metz also worked at WHAS-TV where he co-hosted and co-produced a talk show called “Omelet” for nine years, according to the University of Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. He also worked as a weatherman for 19 years.

Metz was also actively involved with the WHAS Crusade for Children.

In 2009, Metz was honored with a Gold Circle by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Metz wife, Mimi, passed away in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.