IN State Rep. wants age of consent raised to 18

One Indiana lawmaker wants to raise the state's age of consent from 16 years old to 18 years old.



Democratic State Representative Karlee Macer plans to introduce the bill in the General Assembly.



She said it is to help protect children from predators and is not designed to affect young love. But critics wonder if the change is really necessary.

Defense Attorney Mark Krumbein said, “17-year-old woman wants to go out with an older person, it's probably just their choice. It might be a poor choice, and it might be frowned upon, but the question would be - should we be legislating that type of morality?"



Kentucky's age of consent is also 16.



Indiana lawmakers talked about raising theirs to 18 a few years ago, but the legislation failed.

