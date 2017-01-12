Teen shot on Christmas night dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teen shot in the Portland neighborhood last Christmas has died.

Adbikadir Mohammed was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday night, he was 14.

Mohammed suffered several gun shots weeks earlier, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The shooting took place in the 1900 block of West Main Street, on Christmas night of 2016.

Mohammed's shooting becomes Louisville's 118th homicide of 2016.

