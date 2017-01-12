5 questions with Butchertown Grocery's Bobby Benjamin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

5 questions with Butchertown Grocery's Bobby Benjamin

By Shannon Cogan
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We all know Louisville is a foodie town. But did you know Louisville, Kentucky has the second best restaurant in the nation? It’s true. 

According to USA Today the honors go to Butchertown Grocery, which opened in Butchertown in the fall of 2015.

An interesting trio own the restaurant; My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan, attorney Jon Salomon and chef Bobby Benjamin.  

Benjamin said they’re doing so well that if you want a reservation there, better plan ahead about two months.

In case you’re curious, the restaurant that came in number one is FLX Table, a 12-seat restaurant in Geneva, New York.
 
Here are my five questions with Benjamin. Below he suggests what first-timers should order at the restaurant.  My personal recommendation is the gnocchi! It’s amazing.

1) When did you find out you made this list?
We were contacted by USA Today 10Best on December 5, 2016. They let us know that the race was on- and it was tough. Voting went until January 2, 2017 and on January 6, 2017 we found out we made 2nd.

2) What do you think the reason that your restaurant, out of every new restaurant in the country, was chosen?
At Butchertown Grocery we focus on sourcing the finest local ingredients possible and using the best technique to provide a casual, comfortable menu and atmosphere. These ideas drive our food and beverage menu, as well as our service every day. Of course - that just got us nominated. It was the huge support that we got from not only the local, but the regional community that got us to #2.

3) What do you have planned for 2017?
2016 ended with two big events in my life. In November we launched Lola, a dimlight comfortable space with elevated cocktails and bar food directly above Butchertown Grocery. In December my second daughter was born. I plan to continue working towards finishing what we started with Lola and starting a new chapter with my family. There’s always more to come.

4) For those who have never been to your restaurant - what do you suggest they order?
When I first began thinking of Butchertown Grocery it was to be the restaurant for everyone. I truly want each guest to choose and enjoy their own journey. Whether it’s a burger and beer at the bar, a family style dinner with bottles of wine, or a night of share plates with cocktails and friends, I want everyone to feel comfortable. But whatever they do, I suggest they save room for dessert- our Pastry Chef is out of this world.

5) On your nights off - where do you like to dine or cook at home?
Nights off? That’s something I haven’t heard in a long time. While being a Chef and restaurant owner is very demanding I try my best to block off Sundays for my family. There’s nothing like being in the kitchen or eating around the table with my wife and two chefs in the making daughters.

