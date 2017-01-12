New bill to end JCPS cross-county busing

Officers working under leaking roofs and busted pipes at Louisville Metro Police Department’s Headquarters are getting a new workplace.More >>
Officers working under leaking roofs and busted pipes at Louisville Metro Police Department’s Headquarters are getting a new workplace.More >>
State Representative (R) Kevin Bratcher recently filed House Bill 151, requiring students to attend their neighborhood school.More >>
State Representative (R) Kevin Bratcher recently filed House Bill 151, requiring students to attend their neighborhood school.More >>
Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.More >>
Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.More >>
A teen shot in the Portland neighborhood last Christmas has died.More >>
A teen shot in the Portland neighborhood last Christmas has died.More >>
In 1959 Metz hosted his own radio show on 840 WHAS called “Metz Here,” which ran until 1993.More >>
In 1959 Metz hosted his own radio show on 840 WHAS called “Metz Here,” which ran until 1993.More >>