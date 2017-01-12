Norton Healthcare kicks off free Marathon, miniMarathon training

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - And they're off!



Norton Healthcare kicked off its free Marathon and miniMarathon training program Thursday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.



The 14-week training program offers training tips and weekly runs.



The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon are coming up April 29.

For more information about the Marathon and miniMarathon, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.