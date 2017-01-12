City working to fix Butchertown smell

Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.

The city has issued fines in the past but this new agreement helps push the company to update some of its technology and have periodic audits or checkups that the smell hasn’t become a problem.

Andy Blieden has owned the Butchertown Market building, right across the street from the plant, for 20 years.

"Twenty years ago, it was odiferous,” Blieden said. “I mean we would have days that were really tough days.”

Since 2011, there have been around 30 odor complaints against JBS Swift, more than any other business in the city.

"The neighborhood has done a really good job about keeping JBS accountable,” Blieden said.

Thomas Nord is a spokesman for the Louisville Air Pollution Control District and said the agreement has been in the works for years. It’s set to go before the district’s board on Jan. 18.

It will include a $125,000 fine along with bringing in a third party company to figure out ways the plant can fix the smell and have internal checkups as well.

"There's no way that anyone can guarantee that this plant will never stink again,” Nord said.

The company said it wouldn’t comment on the agreement since it hasn’t been finalized.

In a statement, Cameron Bruett, JBS’s head of sustainability and corporate communications, said “We are testing a technology out of Sweden that uses ionized water to captures particulates in our vapor scrubbing system. Removing these particulates from the water can potentially reduce odor and initial results have been quite positive.”



The technology is like air purifiers used to remove smoke and mold smells.



"We feel like they're making progress,” Nord said.



Already, Blieden said there’s a noticeable difference in the neighborhood.



"The way that we can tell that they're making progress is when nobody says anything,” Blieden said.



Blieden said Swift has been a good neighbor but it's important the smell gets better as Butchertown grows.

“We're only going to get more and more populated and when you have more noses, you have more sensitivity,” he said.



Nord said the agreement will help, but the Air Pollution Control District will continue to monitor the plant.

“If it starts happening again,” Nord said. “We'll be back out there."

