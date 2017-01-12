Some officers, staff moving out of LMPD Headquarters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers working under leaking roofs and busted pipes at Louisville Metro Police Department’s Headquarters are getting a new workplace.



City officials said some officers and staff are moving into the Employee Wellness Center on South First Street.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Possible plan for extra city cash

+ OSHA investigating police headquarters



They said the furniture ready to go but there's still some minor IT work to be done.



The move should be complete within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.