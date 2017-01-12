Man wanted in brother's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a man charged with killing his own brother.



Mardy Jones, 54, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, shot and killed his brother, Ronald West, 39, in the 100 block of Margaret Street on Aug. 7, 2016, according to KSP.

Jones is described as being 6’3’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scorpion tattoo on his left forearm.



Anyone with information on Jones location is asked to call KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green at (270) 782-2010.



