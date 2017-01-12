Man wanted in brother's murder

Mardy Jones, 54, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, shot and killed his brother, Ronald West, 39, in the 100 block of Margaret Street on Aug. 7, 2016, according to KSP.More >>
Mardy Jones, 54, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, shot and killed his brother, Ronald West, 39, in the 100 block of Margaret Street on Aug. 7, 2016, according to KSP.More >>
Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.More >>
Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.More >>
State Representative (R) Kevin Bratcher recently filed House Bill 151, requiring students to attend their neighborhood school.More >>
State Representative (R) Kevin Bratcher recently filed House Bill 151, requiring students to attend their neighborhood school.More >>
Officers working under leaking roofs and busted pipes at Louisville Metro Police Department’s Headquarters are getting a new workplace.More >>
Officers working under leaking roofs and busted pipes at Louisville Metro Police Department’s Headquarters are getting a new workplace.More >>
A teen shot in the Portland neighborhood last Christmas has died.More >>
A teen shot in the Portland neighborhood last Christmas has died.More >>