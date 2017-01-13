IN man charged with murdering roommate

Indiana State Police said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to an address in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.More >>
Indiana State Police said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to an address in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.More >>
We have a very touchy forecast over the next 48 hours. No major weather events are expected, but even minor issues with freezing temperatures can lead to headaches.More >>
We have a very touchy forecast over the next 48 hours. No major weather events are expected, but even minor issues with freezing temperatures can lead to headaches.More >>
Mardy Jones, 54, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, shot and killed his brother, Ronald West, 39, in the 100 block of Margaret Street on Aug. 7, 2016, according to KSP.More >>
Mardy Jones, 54, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, shot and killed his brother, Ronald West, 39, in the 100 block of Margaret Street on Aug. 7, 2016, according to KSP.More >>
Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.More >>
Louisville is finalizing an agreement to help the smell of JBS Swift’s pork processing plant in Butchertown.More >>
State Representative (R) Kevin Bratcher recently filed House Bill 151, requiring students to attend their neighborhood school.More >>
State Representative (R) Kevin Bratcher recently filed House Bill 151, requiring students to attend their neighborhood school.More >>