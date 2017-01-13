IN man charged with murdering roommate

The men lived together at this home on Lost River Road in Campbellsburg. (Source: Indiana State Police)

CAMPBELLSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Washington County, Indiana man has been charged with murder after the discovery of his roommate's body.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said troopers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department went to a home in the 10900 block of Lost River Road in Cambellsburg about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after family members of the victim reported they hadn't seen or heard from him in a couple of days.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

They found the body of Blake Andrew Box-Skinner, 20, covered in debris in an out-building on the property.

ISP detectives spoke with Box-Skinner's roommate, Joshuah Wayne Emerson Rainbolt, also 20, and placed him under arrest. In addition to the murder charge, Rainbolt is charged with obstruction of justice and improper disposal of a corpse.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man wanted in brother's murder

+ Teen shot on Christmas night dies

+ IN man charged with abducting, molesting girl arrested after 18 years

Rainbolt was taken to the Washington County Jail where he awaits his first court appearance.

ISP said Box-Skinner's preliminary cause of death appears to be a gunshot wound. An autopsy will be performed at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.