Fort Knox to no longer accept Kentucky-issued IDs from visitors

FORT KNOX, KY (WAVE) - In a few weeks Kentucky will no longer be in compliance with the REAL ID Act and that means getting into Fort Knox will be a little more difficult.

Kentucky has not been granted a renewed extension of the REAL ID Act, which establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

Starting January 30th, Fort Knox and other federal agencies will no longer accept Kentucky drivers licenses and state ID cards for those trying to access the base. Military IDs can still be used to enter Fort Knox. Visitors who have installation entry passes can still use them until they expire.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ City working to fix Butchertown smell

+ New bill to end JCPS cross-county busing

+ Flu now widespread in Kentucky

Those with Kentucky IDs, or visitors from other non-compliant states, will have to show other documentation to get access to Fort Knox. Visitors without proper documents will be escorted by a Department of Defense-credentialed person at all times while on the base.

The supplemental documentation can be one of the following:

• United States passport or United States passport card

• PIV-I Card (personnel identification verification-interoperable) issued by the federal government

• U.S. military ID (All members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including retirees and dependent ID card holders and veterans

• Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

• DHS "trusted traveler" cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

• Transportation worker identification card

• U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner card

• Driver's license issued by the U.S. Department of State

• Border crossing card

• U.S. Certificate of Naturalization or Certificate of Citizenship (Form-550)

• Permanent resident card/alien registration receipt card (Form I-551)

• Foreign passport with a temporary (I-551) stamp or temporary (I-551) printed notation on a machine-readable immigrant visa

• U.S. refugee travel document to other travel document of evidence of immigration status issued by the DHS containing a photograph (permit to re-enter form I-327 and Refugee Travel Document Form I-571)

• Employment authorization document that contains a photograph issued by the DHS (Form I-766) - in case of non-immigrant alien authorized to work for a specific employer incident to status, a foreign passport with Form I-94 or Form I-94A bearing same name as passport and containing an endorsement of the alien's non-immigrant status, as long as the endorsement has not expired and proposed employment is not in conflict with restrictions or limitations identified on the form.

• Identification card issued by federal, state, or local government agencies provided it contains a photograph and biographic information such as name, date of birth, gender, height, eye color and address.

• U.S. military or draft record (Certified copy of DD Form 214)

• Native American tribal document

• Foreign government issued passport with current arrival-departure records (INS Form 94) bearing names as the same name as the passport and containing an endorsement of an aliens non-immigrant status, it that status authorizes the alien to work for the employer

• Select university, library, or school cards containing a photograph, name and expiration date

• Non-government photo identification with a person's name and address

• Birth certificate or document with a person's full name and address

• Utility bill or other documentation showing a person's name and address

• Vehicle registration with name and address

• License To Carry/Carry Concealed Deadly Weapon permit containing a photograph

Once Kentucky satisfies the REAL ID Act's requirements or receives an extension, supplemental documentation will no longer be needed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.