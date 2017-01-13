Fugitive arrested 18 years after IN child abduction, rape used ID of boy killed in KY crash, prosecutor says

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A man wanted for the 1999 kidnapping and molestation of a 10-year-old girl in Seymour, Indiana has been arrested in the Pacific Northwest while using the identity of a boy who died 42 years ago in the Lexington, Kentucky area.

Charles Hollin, 61, was apprehended this week at a Salem, Oregon Walmart where he had been working. Hollin had been using the identity of Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash in 1975 in Fayette County, Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced Friday. Hall was from Eagle Lake, Florida.

Hollin was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and identity theft for his efforts to avoid capture and prosecution in the sex crime.

"Catching sexual predators and holding them accountable remains a top priority in my office," Minkler said. "I applaud the persistent efforts of the FBI and all our local partners in bringing this case to justice and hopefully a bit of closure to the victim and her family."



Prosecutors said the 10-year-old victim was outside a Seymour girl's club on January 10, 1999 when Hollin approached her, ostensibly to help him retrieve his keys from his locked car. Upon nearing the vehicle, Hollin allegedly placed his hand over the girl's mouth and forced her into the car at knifepoint while threatening to kill her. He's accused of driving to a secluded part of Jackson County and molesting her.

Prosecutors said Hollin then ordered the naked girl out of his vehicle in the cold on an isolated road and threw out her belongings as he sped away. The girl was found and rescued by a passing driver.

Forensic evidence collected at the scene and in the car, which was later recovered, pointed to Hollin as a suspect. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged him with two counts of confinement with a deadly weapon and three counts of child molestation in 2000, and he was added to the FBI's Most Wanted list.

While attempted to locate and arrest Hollin, law enforcement officials learned that he had left central Indiana. They determined from Hollin's friends and co-workers that he claimed to have fake hair pieces, mustaches and other means of disguising himself. Prosecutors said he allegedly told a co-worker, "If you want to, and you know how, you can become someone else, just like that, real easy."

Attempts to locate and arrest Hollin after he was identified and charged in the abduction and molestation were unsuccessful for 16 years. In 2007, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the Jackson County case.

Prosecutors said that in December 2016, the FBI determined through use of Facial Analysis, Comparison and Evaluation (FACE) services that Hollin might be living in Oregon under Hall's name.

FBI agents apprehended Hollin at the Salem, Oregon Walmart while he was on duty earlier this week. His already has appeared in court on the federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and identity theft. He remains in the custody of the United States Marshal Service in Porland, Oregon and will be returned to the Southern District of Indiana.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Social Security Administration, Indiana State Police, Seymour Police Department, and the Jackson county Prosecutor's Office.

"This case is a prime example of the tenacity of the FBI," Indianapolis FBI Special Agent in Charge W. Jay Abbott said. "The public should be assured the FBI will not stop seeking justice for innocent victims."

“The Jackson County Office of the Prosecutor is thankful for the great efforts of the Seymour Police Department, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney for working tirelessly to capture this fugitive from justice, Jackson County Prosecutor AmyMarie Travis said. “It is my hope that their efforts will begin the process of giving closure to the victim/survivor in this case. Perhaps, the tireless work of law enforcement in this case will give a measure of hope to other victims awaiting justice and serve as a warning to other fugitives that we will not stop looking for them.”



Assistant United States Attorney Bradley P. Shepard, who is prosecuting this case for the government, said Hollin could face up to eight years’ imprisonment if convicted on the federal charges. He faces decades in prison if convicted on the Jackson County charges.

