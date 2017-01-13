Prosecutor: 18-year fugitive took identity of boy killed in 1975 car crash in Fayette Co., KY

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A man wanted for the 1999 kidnapping and molestation of a 10-year-old girl in Seymour, Indiana has been arrested in the Pacific Northwest while using the identity of a boy who died 42 years ago in the Lexington, Kentucky area.

Charles Hollin, 61, was apprehended this week at a Salem, Oregon Walmart where he had been working. Hollin had been using the identity of Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash in 1975 in Fayette County, Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced Friday.

Hollin was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and identity theft for his efforts to avoid capture and prosecution in the sex crime.

"Catching sexual predators and holding them accountable remains a top priority in my office," Minkler said. "I applaud the persistent efforts of the FBI and all our local partners in bringing this case to justice and hopefully a bit of closure to the victim and her family."



Prosecutors said the 10-year-old victim was outside a Seymour girl's club on January 10, 1999 when Hollin approached her, ostensibly to help him retrieve his keys from his locked car. Upon nearing the vehicle, Hollin allegedly placed his hand over the girl's mouth and forced her into the car at knifepoint while threatening to kill her. He's accused of driving to a secluded part of Jackson County and molesting her.

Prosecutors said Hollin then ordered the naked girl out of his vehicle in the cold on an isolated road and threw out her belongings as he sped away. The girl was found and rescued by a passing driver.

Forensic evidence collected at the scene and in the car, which was later recovered, pointed to Hollin as a suspect. The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged him with two counts of confinement with a deadly weapon and three counts of child molestation in 2000, and he was added to the FBI's Most Wanted list.

While attempted to locate and arrest Hollin, law enforcement officials learned that he had left central Indiana. They determined from Hollin's friends and co-workers that he claimed to have fake hair pieces, mustaches and other means of disguising himself. Prosecutors said he allegedly told a co-worker, "If you want to, and you know how, you can become someone else, just like that, real easy."

Attempts to locate and arrest Hollin after he was identified and charged in the abduction and molestation were unsuccessful for 16 years. In 2007, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the Jackson County case.

