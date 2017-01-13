Police: Man assaulted Olmsted Academy employee

Leterrious Thomas, 22, was charged with third-degree assault on a school employee. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after he attacked a JCPS employee.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Leterrious Thomas, 22, on Thursday. Thomas was charged with third-degree assault on a school employee.

According to his arrest report, Thomas was asked to leave Olmsted Academy North gym because of an upcoming basketball game. Thomas left the premises and later returned.

The victim, listed as Mr. Mora in the police report, asked Thomas to return a basketball. Thomas then placed the basketball on the ground. When Mora tried to pick up the ball, Thomas punched him in the face.

Mora fell and Thomas hit him several more times cutting Mora on the right side of his face. Mora also had a contusion on the back of his head, LMPD said.

Mora was taken to Norton Suburban Hospital.

