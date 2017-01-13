Fire at Dollar General store in Shelbyville

The store is located at 21 Mt. Tabor Court in Shelbyville. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a Dollar General store in Shelbyville Friday.

The store is located at 21 Mt. Tabor Court in Shelbyville.



No other information was immediately available.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ IN man charged with murdering roommate

+ Man wanted in brother's murder

+ Police: Man assaulted Olmsted Academy employee

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.