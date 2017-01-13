WATCH LIVE @ 1 pm: Relatives of injured Jacob Elementary student - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 1 pm: Relatives of injured Jacob Elementary student speak

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: A 5-year-old boy is being treated at Norton Children's Hospital for a leg injury that his parent says happened while he was attending Jacob Elementary School. At 1 p.m., the mother and grandmother of the child will hold a news conference that we will have on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Tune in by clicking on the appropriate link:

